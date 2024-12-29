Timberlake leads Bryant against Grand Canyon after 23-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (6-8) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-4) Phoenix; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Grand Canyon after…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-8) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-4)

Phoenix; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Grand Canyon after Earl Timberlake scored 23 points in Bryant’s 70-65 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Antelopes are 7-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon is sixth in the WAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.3.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 in road games. Bryant has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant allows. Bryant averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Grand Canyon gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals for the Antelopes.

Rafael Pinzon is averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.