Tillmon leads Prairie View A&M against Rice after 24-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-10) at Rice Owls (8-4)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -15.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Rice after Jordan Tillmon scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 111-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Owls are 4-1 on their home court. Rice is third in the AAC in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Caden Powell paces the Owls with 7.6 boards.

The Panthers are 0-10 on the road. Prairie View A&M gives up 96.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 17.4 points per game.

Rice averages 70.7 points per game, 26.2 fewer points than the 96.9 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 12.2 more points per game (79.5) than Rice allows to opponents (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Powell is averaging 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Owls.

Nick Anderson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 76.4 points, 23.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

