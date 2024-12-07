Tice leads Quinnipiac against Sacred Heart after 20-point performance

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (4-5, 1-0 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (4-5, 1-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac faces Sacred Heart after Amarri Tice scored 20 points in Quinnipiac’s 72-67 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Bobcats have gone 2-0 at home. Quinnipiac has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pioneers are 1-0 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Quinnipiac averages 69.0 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.0 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 72.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 73.9 Quinnipiac allows.

The Bobcats and Pioneers square off Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tice is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Amiri Stewart is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Pioneers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

