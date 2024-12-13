Threatt leads Weber State against Utah Tech after 23-point outing

Weber State Wildcats (4-6) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-9) Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats…

Weber State Wildcats (4-6) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-9)

Saint George, Utah; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Utah Tech after Blaise Threatt scored 23 points in Weber State’s 80-75 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-1 at home. Utah Tech averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats have gone 0-4 away from home. Weber State ranks eighth in the Big Sky scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Threatt averaging 10.0.

Utah Tech is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Beon Riley is scoring 13.8 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Trailblazers.

Miguel Tomley averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

