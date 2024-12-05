Thorn scores 20 as UT Rio Grande Valley takes down SFA 68-65

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dekedran Thorn’s 20 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Stephen F. Austin 68-65 on Thursday…

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dekedran Thorn’s 20 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Stephen F. Austin 68-65 on Thursday night.

Thorn shot 6 for 15 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Vaqueros (5-3, 1-0 Southland Conference). K.T. Raimey scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cliff Davis had eight points and went 3 of 10 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range).

Keon Thompson led the way for the Lumberjacks (5-4, 0-1) with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Kyle Hayman added 14 points, six rebounds and four steals for SFA. Juhlawnei Stone also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.