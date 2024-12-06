Thorn leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Lamar after 20-point game

Lamar Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-3, 1-0 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Lamar Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-3, 1-0 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Lamar after Dekedran Thorn scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 68-65 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Vaqueros have gone 3-0 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 1-0 in conference play. Lamar averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Ja’Sean Jackson with 4.6.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 85.1 points, 15.1 more per game than the 70.0 Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.9% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The Vaqueros and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.T. Raimey is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, while averaging 14.7 points.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cardinals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

