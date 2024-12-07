Thorn leads UT Rio Grande Valley against Lamar after 20-point game

Lamar Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-3, 1-0 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Lamar Cardinals (3-5, 1-0 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (5-3, 1-0 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Lamar after Dekedran Thorn scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 68-65 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Vaqueros are 3-0 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is 192nd in college basketball averaging 11.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 33.6% from deep. K.T. Raimey leads the team averaging 3.0 makes while shooting 42.0% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals are 1-0 in Southland play. Lamar has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UT Rio Grande Valley averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raimey is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 16.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

