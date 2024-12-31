Thompson and SFA host Abilene Christian

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-2 Southland) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-6) Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (6-6, 0-2 Southland) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-6)

Abilene, Texas; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: SFA visits Abilene Christian after Keon Thompson scored 21 points in SFA’s 82-56 win over the Texas Wesleyan Rams.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Abilene Christian has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The ‘Jacks are 1-5 on the road. SFA is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Abilene Christian’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 65.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 72.2 Abilene Christian gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 steals for the ‘Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

‘Jacks: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

