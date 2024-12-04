Thomas scores 32 as Morgan State beats Cheyney (Pa.) 124-57

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas put up 32 points as Morgan State beat Cheyney (Pa.) 124-57 on Wednesday night. Thomas…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas put up 32 points as Morgan State beat Cheyney (Pa.) 124-57 on Wednesday night.

Thomas shot 12 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bears (5-6). Rob Lawson scored 18 points and added six assists. Daniel Akitoby had 11 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line.

Joshua Blackmon led the Wolves in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Cheyney (PA) also got 11 points from D’Angelo Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

