Thomas leads UNLV against Air Force after 21-point game

UNLV Rebels (7-5, 1-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-9, 0-1 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on Air Force after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 21 points in UNLV’s 87-77 victory against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 2-4 in home games. Air Force is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 4.7.

Air Force’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Air Force have averaged.

The Falcons and Rebels match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc.

Cherry is averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

