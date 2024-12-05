Thomas leads Stetson against Iona after 21-point showing

Stetson Hatters (4-3) at Iona Gaels (1-6) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Iona…

Stetson Hatters (4-3) at Iona Gaels (1-6)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits Iona after Cameron Thomas scored 21 points in Stetson’s 84-76 victory over the Utah State Aggies.

The Gaels are 1-2 on their home court. Iona ranks eighth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 28.3 rebounds. Destinee Salgado leads the Gaels with 4.4 boards.

The Hatters are 0-2 on the road. Stetson leads the ASUN with 16.3 assists. Mary McMillan paces the Hatters with 4.9.

Iona is shooting 32.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 36.9% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 70.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 66.6 Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 6.3 points.

Thomas is averaging 17.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

