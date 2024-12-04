Thomas leads Stetson against Iona after 21-point outing

Stetson Hatters (4-3) at Iona Gaels (1-6) New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on…

Stetson Hatters (4-3) at Iona Gaels (1-6)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on Iona after Cameron Thomas scored 21 points in Stetson’s 84-76 victory against the Utah State Aggies.

The Gaels have gone 1-2 in home games. Iona has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Hatters are 0-2 on the road. Stetson is fifth in the ASUN scoring 70.1 points per game and is shooting 39.0%.

Iona scores 50.3 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 66.6 Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judith Gomez is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 6.3 points.

Thomas is averaging 17.9 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hatters.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

