Thomas leads Stetson against Bradley

Bradley Braves (6-4) at Stetson Hatters (5-6)

DeLand, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces Bradley after Cameron Thomas scored 30 points in Stetson’s 87-79 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Hatters have gone 4-1 in home games.

The Braves are 2-3 on the road. Bradley has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Stetson averages 67.4 points, 12.5 more per game than the 54.9 Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 62.2 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 68.1 Stetson gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Soleil Barnes averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

