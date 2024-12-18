Thomas leads San Francisco against Bradley

San Francisco Dons (9-2) at Bradley Braves (8-2, 1-0 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves…

San Francisco Dons (9-2) at Bradley Braves (8-2, 1-0 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Bradley after Malik Thomas scored 35 points in San Francisco’s 76-66 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Braves have gone 4-0 at home. Bradley is 7-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Dons play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. San Francisco scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Bradley averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.5 per game San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Braves.

Thomas is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

