Thomas leads Rhode Island against Cent. Conn. St. after 22-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (9-1) Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (9-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Sebastian Thomas scored 22 points in Rhode Island’s 84-80 overtime loss to the Brown Bears.

The Rams have gone 7-0 in home games. Rhode Island scores 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 3-2 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is seventh in the NEC with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by James Jones averaging 2.0.

Rhode Island scores 86.6 points, 21.2 more per game than the 65.4 Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 70.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 71.1 Rhode Island allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Rams.

Jordan Jones is shooting 35.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Blue Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.