Thomas leads Howard against Hofstra after 25-point performance

Howard Bison (5-4) at Hofstra Pride (2-5)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits Hofstra after Zennia Thomas scored 25 points in Howard’s 87-63 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Pride have gone 1-1 in home games. Hofstra is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 3-2 on the road. Howard is second in the MEAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 3.8.

Hofstra’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Howard allows. Howard averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Hofstra allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pride.

Destiny Howell is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

