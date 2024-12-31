Thomas and UNLV host Air Force

UNLV Rebels (7-5, 1-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-9, 0-1 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UNLV Rebels (7-5, 1-0 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-9, 0-1 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV faces Air Force after Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 21 points in UNLV’s 87-77 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 2-4 at home. Air Force allows 69.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Rebels are 1-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Air Force scores 65.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 70.2 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 72.8 points per game, 3.4 more than the 69.4 Air Force allows to opponents.

The Falcons and Rebels meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Falcons.

Jeremiah Cherry is averaging 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Rebels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 25.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.