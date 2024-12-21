Thienou scores 18, No. 25 Ole Miss women coast to 78-44 win over Mississippi Valley State

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou had 13 of her 18 points in the first half and No. 25 Mississippi…

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sira Thienou had 13 of her 18 points in the first half and No. 25 Mississippi rolled to a 78-44 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Ole Miss scored the first 13 points of the game, seven by Thienous, but the Devilettes scored the next nine and only trailed 17-10 after one quarter.

Thienous hit all three of her 3-pointers in the first half as the Rebels took a 36-24 lead. A 9-0 run had the Rebels up 35-16 late in the second quarter but Jaeda Murphy scored the last five points before halftime, cutting the deficit to 12.

An 11-2 run and a 10-0 run in the third quarter had Ole Miss on top 59-35 entering the fourth.

Starr Jacobs and Madison Scott both had 13 points for the Rebels (8-3), Kennedy Todd-Williams and Kharyssa Richardson both added 12. Scott had 10 rebounds and six assists, Todd-Williams had eight rebounds and two blocks and Thienou had four steals.

D’Yanna Maxey scored 10 points for the Devilettes (1-10).

The lead reached 36 in the fourth quarter.

The Rebels had a 46-25 rebounding advantage with 24 offensive boards for 22 second-chance points. The spread was 40-16 on points in the paint.

The Rebels are home against Alcorn State on Dec. 20 before opening Southeastern Conference play at Auburn on Jan. 2.

