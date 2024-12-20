Thienou and No. 25 Ole Miss host Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) at Ole Miss Rebels (7-3)

Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ole Miss hosts Mississippi Valley State after Sira Thienou scored 23 points in Ole Miss’ 94-39 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Rebels have gone 5-0 at home. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 on the road. Mississippi Valley State is 0-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Ole Miss is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 3.1 per game Ole Miss gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thienou is shooting 55.3% and averaging 11.6 points for the Rebels.

D’Yanna Maxey is averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Delta Devils.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

