Thiam scores 13 as High Point knocks off Carolina University 99-31

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam scored 13 points to help High Point defeat Carolina University 99-31 on Tuesday night.

Thiam shot 5 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (11-2). Kimani Hamilton scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Chase Johnston shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding four steals.

Cameron Buchanan finished with six points for the Bruins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

