Texas visits NC State following Johnson’s 21-point outing

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Texas visits NC State after Tre Johnson scored 21 points in Texas’ 90-68 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Wolfpack are 5-0 on their home court. NC State leads the ACC with 21.0 fast break points.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

NC State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 50.6% clip from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolfpack.

Johnson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 21.1 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

