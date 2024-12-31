Texas Tech visits Arizona State following Maupin’s 28-point performance

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-7, 0-1 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (6-7, 0-1 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech visits Arizona State after Bailey Maupin scored 28 points in Texas Tech’s 74-59 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Sun Devils have gone 4-1 in home games. Arizona State averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Red Raiders are 1-0 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State averages 72.7 points, 13.2 more per game than the 59.5 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 assists.

Jasmine Shavers is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Red Raiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

