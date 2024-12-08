Texas Tech takes on No. 22 Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech squares off against No. 22 Texas A&M at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders are 7-1 in non-conference play. Texas Tech ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by JT Toppin averaging 12.6.

The Aggies have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Texas A&M leads the SEC with 14.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Henry Coleman III averaging 3.7.

Texas Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 10.8 more points per game (75.4) than Texas Tech allows (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Toppin is shooting 58.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Red Raiders.

Wade Taylor IV is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Aggies.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.