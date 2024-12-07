Texas Tech Red Raiders and the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies square off in Fort Worth, Texas

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Texas A&M Aggies (7-2) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-1)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Texas A&M and Texas Tech square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Red Raiders have a 7-1 record in non-conference games. Texas Tech has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Aggies are 7-2 in non-conference play. Texas A&M scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 51.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.2 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Texas A&M averages 10.8 more points per game (75.4) than Texas Tech allows (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance McMillian averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

Wade Taylor IV averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

