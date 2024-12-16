Texas Tech hosts Lamar following Denley’s 20-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (5-3, 1-0 Southland) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar faces Texas Tech after Jacei Denley scored 20 points in Lamar’s 69-44 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Red Raiders have gone 7-0 at home. Texas Tech is 8-2 against opponents over .500.

The Cardinals are 1-2 in road games. Lamar ranks fourth in the Southland with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Akasha Davis averaging 7.8.

Texas Tech averages 68.9 points, 8.6 more per game than the 60.3 Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Texas Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is averaging 12.2 points for the Red Raiders.

Sabria Dean is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cardinals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

