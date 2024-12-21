Texas Tech hosts Houston following Merchant’s 30-point performance

Houston Cougars (4-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Texas…

Houston Cougars (4-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Texas Tech after Kierra Merchant scored 30 points in Houston’s 98-40 win against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Red Raiders are 8-0 in home games. Texas Tech scores 69.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 0-3 away from home. Houston is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

Texas Tech makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Houston has shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points fewer than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is averaging 15.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Red Raiders.

Ashley Chevalier is averaging 4.3 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

