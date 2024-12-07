Texas takes on No. 25 UConn, aims for 6th straight home win

UConn Huskies (6-3) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas will try to keep…

UConn Huskies (6-3) at Texas Longhorns (7-1)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Longhorns take on No. 25 UConn.

The Longhorns have gone 4-0 at home. Texas averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-3 to start the season. UConn ranks sixth in the Big East with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Tarris Reed, Jr. averaging 8.6.

Texas averages 80.8 points, 16.6 more per game than the 64.2 UConn gives up. UConn averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Alex Karaban is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

