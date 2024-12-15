Texas State visits Denver following Jones’ 22-point game

Texas State Bobcats (5-3) at Denver Pioneers (5-5) Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Texas State…

Texas State Bobcats (5-3) at Denver Pioneers (5-5)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Texas State after Jojo Jones scored 22 points in Denver’s 64-53 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Pioneers have gone 5-1 in home games. Denver ranks ninth in the Summit in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Jones paces the Pioneers with 8.1 boards.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in road games. Texas State averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Denver scores 63.3 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 65.9 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 42.6% and averaging 19.5 points for the Pioneers.

Jaylin Foster is averaging 11.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

