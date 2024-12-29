Texas State takes on Marshall, looks for 4th straight road win

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6) Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State Bobcats (6-4) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-6)

Huntington, West Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Bobcats face Marshall.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-2 at home. Marshall is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats are 4-1 in road games. Texas State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marshall averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 66.6 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 66.7 Marshall gives up.

The Thundering Herd and Bobcats meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aislynn Hayes is shooting 35.3% and averaging 17.7 points for the Thundering Herd.

Jaylin Foster is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 10 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

