Texas State Bobcats face the Rice Owls on 4-game win streak

Rice Owls (7-2) at Texas State Bobcats (6-3)

San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Rice.

The Bobcats are 3-0 in home games. Texas State ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh O’Garro averaging 5.2.

The Owls are 2-0 on the road. Rice ranks sixth in the AAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Texas State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drue Drinnon is shooting 51.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 8.6 points.

Trae Broadnax is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Owls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

