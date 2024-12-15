Texas Southern visits Texas A&M on 5-game road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-5) College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-5)

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to break its five-game road slide when the Tigers face Texas A&M.

The Aggies are 4-2 on their home court. Texas A&M averages 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 37.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

