Texas Southern visits Nevada, looks to break road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -23; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will look to end its six-game road losing streak when the Tigers take on Nevada.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-1 at home. Nevada is ninth in the MWC in rebounding with 30.4 rebounds. Nick Davidson paces the Wolf Pack with 6.8 boards.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Nevada’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 69.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 65.6 Nevada allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wolf Pack.

Kavion McClain averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.