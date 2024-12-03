Texas Southern visits Baylor after Vonleh’s 22-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Baylor Bears (7-2) Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at Baylor Bears (7-2)

Waco, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor hosts Texas Southern after Aaronette Vonleh scored 22 points in Baylor’s 98-54 win over the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters.

The Bears have gone 5-0 at home. Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 in rebounding with 39.3 rebounds. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs paces the Bears with 9.7 boards.

The Tigers are 0-3 on the road. Texas Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Baylor’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 15.8 more points per game (72.2) than Baylor allows to opponents (56.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bears.

Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.