Texas Southern takes on Boise State on 3-game slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) at Boise State Broncos (7-3)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -22.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern enters the matchup against Boise State as losers of three in a row.

The Broncos have gone 4-0 at home. Boise State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 0-7 in road games. Texas Southern has a 1-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Boise State averages 79.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 87.0 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 69.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the 68.0 Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Broncos.

Kavion McClain is averaging 13.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

