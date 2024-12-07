Texas Southern plays Sam Houston, looks to end road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (4-5) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -12.5;…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (4-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearkats -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will look to end its five-game road losing streak when the Tigers play Sam Houston.

The Bearkats are 1-0 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA with 15.3 assists per game led by Brennen Burns averaging 3.2.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern is ninth in the SWAC allowing 84.4 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Sam Houston’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.6 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 19.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bearkats.

Kavion McClain is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.