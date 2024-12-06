Texas Southern plays Sam Houston, aims to break road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (4-5) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern travels…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Sam Houston Bearkats (4-5)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern travels to Sam Houston looking to stop its five-game road skid.

The Bearkats are 1-0 in home games. Sam Houston has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 away from home. Texas Southern has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

Sam Houston averages 77.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 84.4 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.7 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 19.4 points for the Bearkats.

Kavion McClain is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

