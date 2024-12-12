Texas Southern plays Rice on 4-game road skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Rice Owls (6-4) Houston; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Rice Owls (6-4)

Houston; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to break its four-game road slide when the Tigers take on Rice.

The Owls have gone 5-1 at home. Rice is seventh in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.8 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Tigers have gone 0-4 away from home. Texas Southern is sixth in the SWAC with 20.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 5.1.

Rice scores 66.0 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 79.9 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Rice has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

