Texas Southern hosts Texas State following Pope’s 24-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5)

Houston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Texas Southern after Tylan Pope scored 24 points in Texas State’s 74-65 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Texas Southern is 1-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Texas State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Texas Southern is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.1% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.5 per game Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.