Texas Southern faces Texas A&M, looks to halt 3-game skid

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-5) College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-5)

College Station, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern enters the matchup with Texas A&M after losing three games in a row.

The Aggies have gone 4-2 at home. Texas A&M is eighth in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Ware averaging 4.7.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Texas A&M has given up to its opponents (38.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aggies.

Courtlyn Loudermill is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.