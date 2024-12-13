Texas Southern faces Rice on 4-game road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Rice Owls (6-4) Houston; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-6) at Rice Owls (6-4)

Houston; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern will try to stop its four-game road skid when the Tigers play Rice.

The Owls have gone 5-1 at home. Rice is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 0-4 in road games. Texas Southern gives up 79.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Rice is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Rice has given up to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Owls.

Courtlyn Loudermill is shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

