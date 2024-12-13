Texas Southern faces Nevada on 6-game road slide

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-7) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-3)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hits the road against Nevada looking to stop its six-game road slide.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-1 at home. Nevada averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Texas Southern ranks sixth in the SWAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Nevada scores 75.0 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 84.8 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Sanders is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack.

Kavion McClain is averaging 13.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Tigers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

