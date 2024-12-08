Texas puts home win streak on the line against No. 25 UConn

UConn Huskies (6-3) at Texas Longhorns (7-1) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1; over/under is…

UConn Huskies (6-3) at Texas Longhorns (7-1)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -1; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts No. 25 UConn aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Longhorns are 4-0 on their home court. Texas averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies play their first true road game after going 6-3 to start the season. UConn is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Texas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game UConn allows. UConn averages 23.7 more points per game (85.1) than Texas gives up to opponents (61.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 20.8 points for the Longhorns.

Alex Karaban is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.