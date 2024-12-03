Texas plays NC State following Johnson’s 21-point game

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces NC…

Texas Longhorns (6-1) at NC State Wolfpack (5-2)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces NC State after Tre Johnson scored 21 points in Texas’ 90-68 win over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Wolfpack have gone 5-0 at home. NC State is 5-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Texas averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

NC State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 17.4 more points per game (83.3) than NC State allows to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Taylor averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

Johnson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 21.1 points for the Longhorns.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

