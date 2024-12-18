Texas hosts White and New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (2-7, 0-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (9-2) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans…

New Orleans Privateers (2-7, 0-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (9-2)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas after James White scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 104-57 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Longhorns have gone 6-1 at home. Texas scores 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game.

The Privateers are 1-5 on the road. New Orleans averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas averages 83.9 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 83.2 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is averaging 19.9 points for the Longhorns.

White is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

