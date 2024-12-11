Texas hosts New Mexico State following Cook’s 27-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-2) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State…

New Mexico State Aggies (4-5) at Texas Longhorns (7-2)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State plays Texas after Christian Cook scored 27 points in New Mexico State’s 89-83 overtime win against the New Mexico Lobos.

The Longhorns are 4-1 in home games. Texas scores 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

The Aggies are 2-2 on the road. New Mexico State ranks second in the CUSA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Carpenter averaging 2.9.

Texas’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State scores 10.1 more points per game (73.1) than Texas gives up to opponents (63.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is shooting 48.2% and averaging 21.1 points for the Longhorns.

Carpenter is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Aggies.

