Texas A&M hosts No. 13 Kansas State after Sundell’s 26-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13…

Kansas State Wildcats (9-1) at Texas A&M Aggies (5-4)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Kansas State visits Texas A&M after Serena Sundell scored 26 points in Kansas State’s 110-24 victory over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 at home. Texas A&M scores 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Wildcats play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Kansas State is seventh in college basketball scoring 46.2 points per game in the paint led by Ayoka Lee averaging 15.3.

Texas A&M’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aicha Coulibaly is shooting 49.4% and averaging 12.0 points for the Aggies.

Lee is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.