Texas A&M-Commerce visits Houston Christian following Mackey’s 20-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-7) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-6)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian faces Texas A&M-Commerce after Julian Mackey scored 20 points in Houston Christian’s 78-71 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Huskies have gone 2-3 in home games. Houston Christian is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 0-6 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-5 against opponents over .500.

Houston Christian scores 68.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 80.5 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (49.1%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackey is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Huskies.

Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 12.5 points for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

