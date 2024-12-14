Texas A&M-Commerce takes on Houston Christian on 3-game losing streak

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-6) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-5) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce is looking…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-6) at Houston Christian Huskies (2-5)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a victory over Houston Christian.

The Huskies have gone 2-1 at home. Houston Christian is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 19.7 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The Huskies and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is shooting 28.6% and averaging 7.7 points for the Huskies.

Jordyn Newsome is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.