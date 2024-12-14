Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on the South Alabama Jaguars on 6-game losing streak

South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-9, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-9, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce aims to stop its six-game losing streak when the Lions play South Alabama.

The Lions have gone 1-1 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Jaguars have gone 1-1 away from home. South Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 5.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions.

Myles Corey is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Jaguars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

