Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on the Abilene Christian Wildcats on 7-game slide

Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-10, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce enters the matchup against Abilene Christian after losing seven games in a row.

The Lions are 1-2 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 2-3 in road games. Abilene Christian scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 77.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 79.4 Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Lions.

Leonardo Bettiol is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

